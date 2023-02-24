Fueled by a second period that saw three goals within three minutes, Penn State beat Lindenwood 4-1 in Game 1 of the CHA Tournament semifinal.

Heading into this best-of-3 series, the blue and white owned a 4-0 record against the Lions this season. On top of an undefeated record, Penn State found the back of the net 22 times against the Lions and its defense allowed only seven total goals.

So, with the stage set, Penn State and Lindenwood started their quest to the CHA Tournament championship.

Much of the early goings of the match were controlled by the Nittany Lions, who maintained puck possession in Lindenwood’s zone.

Penn State received an advantage seven minutes into the first after Olivia Wallin drew a hooking call, but the Lions' defense stood tall and killed off their penalty.

In the winding minutes of the opening period, the Nittany Lions had an odd-man rush on offense, but poor puck handling lost all momentum on the attack. Eleri MacKay saw an opportunity and beat Lindenwood’s senior netminder Julia Maguire, but the puck rang off the post and made its way to the boards.

After the first period, Penn State and Lindenwood remained scoreless despite the blue and white outshooting the Lions 10-5.

“We were trying to get a little too fancy in the first period,” coach Jeff Kampersal said. “That got better in the second.”

Similar to its four matchups against Lindenwood this season, Penn State started to turn the corner and began to dominate the Lions after a quiet first period.

Freshman forward Tessa Janecke intercepted a Lindenwood pass in Penn State’s zone and turned on the jets. Blazing down the ice, Janecke found a wide-open Julie Gough who snapped a one-timer past Maguire. Janecke’s assist to Gough was her 22nd of the season.

“My two linemates Eleri and Tessa do a good job of finding speed, so we found ourselves kind of opening up,” Gough said. “Then obviously Tessa made a great play over to me and I just did the ending part which is the easiest.”

The Nittany Lions were finally on the board and they did it in style.

At 7:37 in the second, Courtney Correia won a faceoff in Lindenwood’s zone and passed it back to Wallin. From the circle less than two seconds later, Wallin ripped a wrist shot that beat Maquire for Penn State’s second goal.

The blue and white scored its third goal after the Lions turned the puck over to Leah Stecker in their own zone. Capitalizing on this opportunity, Stecker found MacKay who then passed it to Mya Vaslet who decked Maguire for the goal.

Lindenwood had enough after three straight goals that came within three minutes of each other and swapped out Maguire for senior goaltender Natalie Ferenc.

Including this game, Penn State has scored 13 goals in three games this season with Maguire in the net. Ferenc, who appeared in four games against the blue and white, has also allowed 13.

The Lions answered back late in the second period after Olivia Grabianowski shot the puck past Josie Bothun in a crowded crease.

MacKay wasted no time in the third period and put the blue and white up by three goals for the second time in the match. MacKay brought the puck all the way to the crease and collided with the goalie while the puck jumped up in the air, behind Ferenc and into the net.

With the 4-1 win, Penn State generated its first win in the CHA semifinal and will look to advance to the championship game with a win on Saturday when it faces Lindenwood at 12:30 p.m.

“It feels like another weekend which I think is a positive thing,” Kampersal said. “So, just showing up and going about their business. Hopefully we’ll do that tomorrow and then have a great week.”

