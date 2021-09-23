Penn State began its season with a 1-0 loss to St. Lawrence Thursday night.

Despite the loss, though, sophomore goalie Josie Bothun continued her excellent play from last season.

Bothun surrendered just one goal on 16 shots and her play was one of the main reasons why the game remained close.

The goal for the Saints came just six minutes into the game on a deflection, but after allowing the early goal Bothun settled in.

“It was a tough goal to give up,” Bothun said. “ The puck bounces did not go our way tonight but we will come back stronger.”

The Saints had just two shots after the first period, but their offensive attack amped up as the game went on as they had five shots in the second and nine in the third period.

When asked about his netminder's performance head coach Jeff Kampersal had nothing but praise for her.

“We know we can count on her to do her thing which allows us to focus more on the other end of the ice,” Kampersal said. “She is a great competitor.”

The Nittany Lions went on the penalty kill three times in the game forcing Bothun to make big save after big save.

Penn State’s defense did a good job of forcing the Saints to turn the puck over, and when they took shots on the power play Bothun was there to make the save.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

“I have faith in my teammates and my teammates have faith [in me],” Bothun said “Communication is key among the forwards, defenders and myself, and I think we do a good job of communicating with each other.”

Her biggest save of the night came in the third period with under five minutes when the Saints had a breakaway, but Bothun made an excellent save to keep it just a one-goal game.

“I just tried to stay patient and wait it out,” Bothun said, “I know I have my teammates helping on the backcheck and they make my life a lot easier.”

Her save seemed to give the team energy and life, however, they failed to capitalize on the momentum gained.

Despite being just a sophomore Bothun is one of the vocal leaders on the team.

“You see her athleticism in net and her great saves but you do not see her coming to the bench and consistently cheering on and encouraging her teammates,” Kampersal said. “It is awesome to watch her work.”

Bothun had a historic freshman season for the Nittany Lions posting a 16-3-2 record with a .944 save percentage and 1.49 goals-against average.

Those numbers were good enough for her to take home CHA Goaltender of the Year and USCHO.com rookie of the year.

Even though she found herself on the losing end of the first contest of her sophomore season, she still showed what she is capable of.

“She was excellent all game long,” Kampersal said.”If we are going to have success this year she is going to be at the forefront of it.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State women's hockey earns top-10 ranking in USCHO preseason poll Penn State will open the 2021-22 season ranked at No. 9 in the USCHO preseason poll announce…