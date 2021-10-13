Penn State entered the season with high expectations as it was projected to come away with the CHA title and make a push to its first NCAA Tournament in program history.

While those expectations have not yet been met, the Nittany Lions still find themselves in a good position as they get closer to conference play.

The blue and white heads into its bye week with a 2-3-1 record with those two wins coming in its last series against Holy Cross.

Offensively, things got off to a rough start for Penn State as its primary goal scorers from a year ago started out quietly.

The lack of offensive production was evident as the Nittany Lions only scored two goals in their first series of the season against St. Lawrence.

Both of those goals came in the second game of the series as fifth-year senior Natalie Heising and freshman Karley Garcia were the only two players to light the lamp during the Nittany Lions tie.

From there, the Nittany Lions stayed at Pegula Ice Arena to host one of the top teams in the country in Boston College.

While both games were highly competitive, the Eagles ended up winning both games 2-1 with one of the matches ending in overtime.

However, most of those offensive problems were fixed during the blue and white’s most recent series against Holy Cross.

There were 11 goals scored by the Nittany Lions throughout the two-game series as they cruised to their first sweep of the season.

One highlight from the weekend was Heising, who not only scored two goals in game two of the series but was able to tally her 100th-career point on an assist from sophomore Kiara Zanon’s goal in the first period.

While the Nittany Lions have started to turn things around in recent days, the one constant throughout the season has been sophomore Josie Bothun’s ability in net.

Bothun has followed up on her CHA Goaltender of the Year season last year by only allowing 10 goals in the team’s first six games of the season, which is good enough for a 1.75 goals against average.

Her 1.75 goals against average ranks second in the CHA conference, only behind junior Jenna Silvonen of Mercyhurst University

From here, following the Nittany Lions bye week, they will start a four-game road stretch where the blue and white faces off against Brown University before opening up conference play against Mercyhurst.

That Mercyhurst series in Erie will be a big test for the Nittany Lions, as the Lakers have started out the season with a 5-2 record, with their only two losses coming against a No. 4-ranked Colgate team, according to USA Hockey.

Despite the slow start, the Nittany Lions still find themselves in a great spot moving forward.

The goals this Penn State team was looking for came in bunches last weekend, and with a week off, there’s time to look back at film and know exactly what to work on for the rest of the season.

Compared to last year, the team is better in terms of depth, and that was also something the Nittany Lions needed to work through in terms of how much playing time each player would get.

With the roster still acclimatizing to one another, that shouldn’t be a problem in terms of the entire season.

There’s no need to panic just yet if you're a Nittany Lion fan as the team looks to have taken major improvements as Penn State heads into its next series against Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.