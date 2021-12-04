Despite netting crucial goal for Penn State women’s hockey, Lyndie Lobdell still looking to improve

While many Penn State players shined this past weekend during the D1 in D.C. Showcase, a rather unexpected goal from sophomore defender Lyndie Lobdell provided a boost when the team needed it most.

The blue and white finished the weekend with one win and one loss, facing off against two of the best teams in the nation in No. 7 Minnesota Duluth and No. 2 Ohio State.

During the Nittany Lions win over Minnesota Duluth, it was Lobdell who provided Penn State with the game-winning goal in the third period during the 3-2 win over the Bulldogs.

Lobdell gave the Nittany Lions the lead while on the power play in what was the team's sixth opportunity with a player advantage on the night.

That sixth attempt on the power play was the only successful one for the Nittany Lions during the win, and Lobdell said more luck may have been involved than skill on the goal.

“We moved it so I knew that their kill was messed up,” Lobdell said. “I literally just grabbed the puck, turned around and whipped it and hoped for the best. I’m not gonna lie.”

Lucky or not, that quick thinking led to arguably the biggest goal for the Nittany Lions of the weekend helping the team get its biggest win on the season thus far.

Lobdell’s efforts during the win helped her earn CHA Defender of the Week honors on Monday.

For Lobdell, the goal was her first on the season, as prior to the weekend she had recorded four assists, with her last one coming back on Nov. 6 against Lindenwood.

During her freshman season, Lobdell only had one goal to go along with 13 assists during the year.

That one goal came in the last game of the regular season against Mercyhurst, which, just like the one last weekend, came in a crucial moment in the third period as Lobdell was able to tie the game at 2-2 before the Lakers won it in overtime.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said he thinks Lobdell has the potential to light the lamp at a more consistent rate both for the rest of this season and the rest of her career.

“I think she can score more, it's not a lack of not trying, but it was nice to see her put that in,” Kampersal said. “Obviously at a big time and a big moment against a very good team to have a huge win for us to make all the hard work that they've been putting in worth it.”

Lobdell and the rest of the Nittany Lions have the weekend off before hitting the road once again to take on New Hampshire.

When looking back on the past weekend, Lobdell said she believes there’s still room for the team to improve, especially after a 4-2 loss against Ohio State the next day.

The weekend still got a good grade from Lobdell but it’s not the perfect “A” grade she or the rest of the team was hoping for.

“I don't want to give it an A at all, maybe a B-,” Lobdell said. “For me, I think we played really well in the Duluth game. There's stuff to improve on, but I'm not satisfied with the way that we performed against OSU. There's a lot of things that we could have done better, we could have done more.”

