Following an impressive regular season where Penn State won the CHA crown, the blue and white came up small in a big way.

The Nittany Lions were upset 3-2 by Syracuse Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

Yet despite facing a three goal deficit heading into the final period, freshman forward Olivia Wallin did her best one-person show impression by netting two goals for the blue and white.

Still, it was not enough as Penn State came up a goal short in its comeback attempt.

Along with losing Friday’s affair, the Nittany Lions fell to Mercyhurst by the same score in overtime during their last contest of the regular season.

For a team that at one point held a 16-1-1 record, the pair of losses to inferior opponents were a bit of a surprise for Penn State. The blue and white had won 12 of its last 13 games with the only non-victory being a tie.

While Penn State fell short of its goal of winning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament via the CHA Tournament, it still holds an outside shot of receiving an at-large bid. But given the relative weakness of the CHA, such an outcome seems unlikely.

But as Penn State faces the likelihood that its season has come to a stunning end, the Nittany Lions should have a bright future in front of them given the team’s youth. The blue and white’s stellar freshman were critical components of the squad’s success during the 2020-21 campaign.

Goalie Josie Bothunstarted all 21 games in net this year for Penn State. She allowed only 32 goals while her teammates found the back of the net against their opposition 72 times.

The freshman netminder has a bright future with the Nittany Lions, as she was just named the CHA Goaltender of the Year for her stellar play during her first year of collegiate hockey.

Outside of her excellent conference tournament showing, Wallin was also outstanding all season long. The freshman forward chipped in 13 goals along with a trio of assists.

Wallin was joined by stellar freshmen Lyndie Lobdell and Kiara Zanon as CHA All-Rookie honorees. On offense, Zanon was just as important as Wallin to the Nittany Lions’ success.

The aforementioned Zanon contributed 10 goals and a whopping 20 assists. For her 30 point season, Zanon was named CHA Player of the Year, which is an outstanding accomplishment for the freshman.

Aside from the big three of Bothun, Wallin and Zanon, there was a cast of other important freshmen.

Forwards Alyssa Machado, Meave Connolly, Carrie Byrnes and Jess Ciarrochi round out the class for Penn State.

In their first years with the program, Connolly totaled 10 points while Machado chipped in five.

Byrnes matched Machado’s total while Ciarrochi topped the two of them with eight points of her own.

Considering this plethora of young talent should return to next year’s team, coach Jeff Kampersal’s squad is well-positioned for another excellent season.

Additionally, Penn State returns multiple veterans like Izzy Heminger and Jessica Adolfsson. The former was an all-CHA second team honoree with 12 points while Adolfsson was a stellar defender for the blue and white.

Not only did Adolfsson defend well in the Nittany Lions’ own end, but she also scored four goals and assisted on seven others.

The surprising likely end to the season should certainly be viewed as a disappointment for Penn State considering the expectations surrounding the blue and white’s squad. Kampersal, who was named the conference’s coach of the year, will have a number of players to lean on next year that were so impactful on this year’s team.

Though it is a long shot to make the NCAA Tournament after its defeat at the hands of Syracuse, Penn State is perfectly set up for a stellar 2021-22 campaign where the Nittany Lions will be in the running for a postseason berth once more.

