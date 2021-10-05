Penn State has not gotten off to the start it had hoped for, going 0-3-1 in its first four games; however, the team’s defense and goaltending have been its strong suits to open the season.

The Nittany Lions have surrendered just seven goals on 77 shots in the opening four games of the 2021-22 season.

This past week junior defender Mallory Uihlein and sophomore goalie Josie Bothun both garnered CHA Players of the Week awards.

Uihlein scored a late goal with just seven minutes remaining in Thursday’s 2-1 overtime loss against No. 7 Boston College.

Coach Jeff Kampersal was extremely pleased with the play of his defender.

“Mallory has done a great job — she's a really smooth skater, she moves the puck well and she plays with good vision,” Kampersal said. “Her goal was a big boost for our team.”

The blue and white defense has done a great job of getting in its opponents shooting lanes as it has averaged over 10 blocked shots per game and 43 in total.

The defensive unit has also made a big impact in the offensive game, tallying two of the team's four goals this season.

“It is always huge when the defense scores,” sophomore forward Kiara Zanon said. “The two goals were a huge energy booster as those are goals you love to see.”

The other goal scored by a Nittany Lion defender was freshman Karley Garcia, who tallied her first collegiate goal in the blue and white’s 2-2 tie in game two against St. Lawrence.

Kampersal mentioned how active the defense has been on offense this season.

“Our defense, when they are on, they really control our game starting with the breakout, making good first passes in the neutral zone and they move the puck really well,” Kampersal said “They may not get goals and assists, but they are the generators of our offense.”

Behind the active, attacking backline, Penn State’s goaltender has starred so far for the Nittany Lions despite not picking up a victory in 2021-22.

Bothun has been magnificent to open the season as she has posted a 0.909 save percentage and 1.73 goals-against average.

Despite taking home CHA Player of the Week, Bothun is focused on the team’s success.

“I want to keep providing for my team and giving my team the best chance to win,” Bothun said. “It is obviously great to be recognized, but I am really looking forward to getting that first win of the season.”

Bothun gave up just four goals on 38 shots in the series against Boston College, who averaged nearly three goals on 30.5 shots per game last season.

“Josie is in a tough position as we rely on her so much with only averaging one goal,” Kampersal said. “She works hard, she is a competitive person and she is one of our vocal leaders.”

Bothun mentioned how she tries to motivate the team as the sophomore said she believes the team who has the most heart will come away with the win.

Throughout the first four games of the season, Bothun standing at just 5-foot-6 has made countless saves that have kept the Nittany Lions in contention.

“Rebound control is always something to work on, and maturity goes a long way. As I get older, I am understanding more,” Bothun said. “I have always had to rely on my athleticism in the net since I do not have height on my side.”

The other Nittany Lions have a great deal of faith in Bothun due to the success she has had donning the blue and white.

“Josie is one of the biggest parts of our team and having her in net is a huge comfort factor for every one of us,” Zanon said. “Being able to rely on someone like that is huge, and it will carry us throughout the season just like last year.”

