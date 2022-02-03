In what will be the second series between the two squads, success on special teams will be a major point of emphasis for Penn State against Syracuse.

The last time these two teams met was in mid-November in a meeting that ended in a series split.

While both games saw completely different results, there was one storyline that remained consistent throughout: The penalty kill for Syracuse proved to be an absolute game changer.

During the opening game, the Nittany Lions managed to snag the win but were unsuccessful in their only two opportunities with the player advantage.

It was the second game, though, that proved to be the eye opener.

In the midst of a 6-3 defeat for the blue and white, Penn State had five opportunities on the power play and was held scoreless on all five of those chances.

On the opposite side of things, Syracuse also had five power-play opportunities and converted on two of them.

That performance has become expected for the Syracuse penalty kill, as it has been one of the best in the country all season long.

Nationally, the Orange have the sixth-best penalty kill and had only allowed five power-play goals this season heading into last weekend.

The Orange did allow a power-play goal during this past series, as Lindenwood converted on the power play to tie the game at three before graduate student forward Victoria Klimek scored to give Syracuse a 4-3 victory.

Penn State coach Jeff Kampersal mentioned his team will try to mix things up this weekend against the tough unit.

“Syracuse does a good job of flushing, their forwards are aggressive on the points,” Kampersal said. “We’ll try to work it low, throw little wrinkles like in these two game series, and especially in the second of two games, we’ll try to have different power play looks.”

That Syracuse penalty kill against the Penn State power play could be one of the best things to look for during the weekend with the way both units have been performing this season.

Following a slow start, the Penn State power play has soared to become one of the best in the country.

Prior to the Nittany Lions’ last game against Mercyhurst, the blue and white had scored 15 goals on 82 power-play attempts.

That total ranks just outside the top 10 at No. 12 in the country.

Seven Nittany Lions have scored a power-play goal this season, and one of them is sophomore forward Kiara Zanon, who stated the best way to attack the Syracuse penalty kill is knowing when to adjust against it.

“We just have to stick to a game plan, we've practiced it so many times that we know what we're doing and kind of have to read off of what they're doing,” Zanon said. “So staying calm, staying patient and just kind of adjusting to how they play: We'll kind of go into that with an idea of what we're doing but adjust to how they're PK’ing us.”

Agreeing with that thought process was captain Natalie Heising, who’s found twine four times with the player advantage on the season.

Heising mentioned finding the weakness in the penalty-kill unit will be key for the blue and white in the upcoming series.

“We just have to take advantage of any opportunity that they give us,” Heising said. “If they have a good penalty kill there has to be some weakness somewhere so we just need to be able to adapt to it in the moment and take advantage of it.”

