Penn State had an opportunity to regain some momentum in a matchup with unranked Brown, and it did just that.

Behind a spectacular performance from junior goaltender Josie Bothun, the No. 12 Nittany Lions beat the Bears 3-0 on Sunday evening in Hockey Valley to move to 9-5-1.

Despite already winning a myriad of awards in her time at Penn State, Bothun continues to improve every year.

The 2021 CHA Goaltender of the Year and 2022 HCA National Goaltender of the Year semifinalist, has posted a save percentage of .923 and a record of 8-5-1 for the blue and white this season.

The junior goalkeeper only allowed three goals in the last three games going into the contest against the Bears and kept up that hot streak. Bothun had a total of 17 saves Sunday night, pitching a shutout in the process.

On the offensive side of the puck, Penn State started off the game a bit slow, only recording four total shots in the first period compared to Brown’s eight.

“They play body on body, stick on stick, they fight through physicality,” coach Jeff Kampersal said in his post-game press conference, giving credit to Brown’s coaching staff for putting pressure on his team early.

Despite the slow start offensively, and playing the majority of the first 15 minutes on her side of the ice, Bothun stayed calm, cool and collected. She saved all eight of the shots that came her way in the first frame, a major factor in the Nittany Lions grabbing the momentum in this game.

“Getting peppered in the beginning — honestly like — I don’t really mind it because then I get warm,” Bothun said.

After the first period, the Nittany Lions outshot the Bears 22-9 for the remainder of the game, a clear flipping of the switch for the rest of the contest.

None of that might’ve happened had Brown been able to put one in the back of the net early, but, thanks to Bothun, they failed to do so.

Not allowing Brown to control the game early on opened up opportunities for a trio of blue and white forwards. Freshman Tessa Janecke and juniors Alyssa Machado and Olivia Wallin were all able to put one in the back of the net, doing so efficiently.

Machado scored on her only shot of the game in the second period, and Janecke and Machado racked up just two and three shots, respectively.

Not only is Bothun one of the best players on the team, she is also a leader. She does many things that don’t show up on the stat sheet, controlling the game from her net.

“There was an odd player rush at the end of the first where she actually had good angles, came out and took it away so the kid ended up shooting wide,” Kampersal said.

The players have been the subject of a couple of unfortunate scheduling oddities, but their focus has helped them navigate those issues. Penn State plays again at 2 p.m. Monday, just about 18 hours after the conclusion of Game 1.

Kampersal noted the players will be attending classes until noon before Game 2, putting emphasis on the “student-athlete” moniker coming to fruition.

Despite schedule difficulties similar to this weekend throughout the season, Bothun has been able to stay laser-focused and is getting better every week.

“I think I’m just kind of building on every game,” Bothun said. “I don’t really tend to focus on the past or the future.”

