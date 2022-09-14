Penn State carries major expectations into the 2022-23 season.

The blue and white was picked to win a myriad of awards and finish first in the conference by the CHA's preseason coaches' poll.

All the good news this morning!☀️The Nittany Lions are coming out on top of the @CHAWomensHockey to start the season!🦁🔝🔗https://t.co/7x7LXqPUcd#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/Eh549dAMyM — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) September 14, 2022

In addition to the top spot in the poll, Penn State had several players earn individual preseason accolades. Tessa Janecke was picked to win rookie of the year, junior Kiara Zanon was selected to the all-forward squad, senior Mallory Uihlein was named to the all-defensive team and junior Josie Bothun was one of two goalies picked for the All-CHA squad.

Prior to Penn State, Janecke was a captain at the North America Hockey Academy, where she put up 46 goals and 76 assists in 78 games as a senior.

Zanon and Uihlein were picked as captains for the squad for the upcoming year, while Bothun is set to hold down the starting spot in net for a third straight season.

