Penn State’s women’s hockey program has existed for just eight years, but in his three seasons leading the Nittany Lions, coach Jeff Kampersal has helped Penn State post consecutive 13-win seasons.

Now entering his fourth year at University Park, Kampersal will have an increased number of goalies on roster at his disposal.

The 2019-20 edition of the Nittany Lions featured just two available goalies for much of the season after Jenna Brenneman went down with a season-ending injury after two games.

Brenneman is now healthy and back in the mix, with two returners and two new netminders added to the team’s ranks.

While the future remains murking for the 2020-21 season, here is a look at this year’s goalies.

Brenneman comes into her third season at University Park after starting off her collegiate career as a Clarkson Golden Knight. She has been the leader of the position group throughout her time in Happy Valley, as she sits at the top of Penn State’s goals-against average with a 1.70 mark.

Brenneman is also second in program history with a .928 save percentage. So long as she can return to her pre-injury form, expect Brenneman to receive the bulk of the starts in net for the Nittany Lions.

Whether Brenneman can replicate her stellar performances of past seasons is another question, but with the Eagan, Minn. native in net, the Nittany Lions have always had a fighting chance.

Once Brenneman went down with an injury early last season, the 5-foot-9 Chantal Burke easily filled her skates.

Burke set a Penn State single-season all-time record with seven shutouts in the 2019-20 season and her .935 career save percentage is also the best in Penn State program history.

Now a senior, Burke will compete directly with Brenneman for starts at goalie.

Though Burke’s 2019-20 season speaks for itself, it will be worth monitoring if Burke or Brenneman emerges as the incumbent starter for the upcoming season.

Entering her redshirt junior season likely as the third string goalie, Cam Leonard was featured in a backup role last year once Brenneman went down with injury.

However, Leonard also only accrued a .826 save percentage in her time on the ice in the 2019-20 season. Unless she can bring that save percentage into the low .900s, it’s unlikely Leonard will jump either Brenneman or Burke on the depth chart.

Still, if Brenneman is not ready to go by the start of the year, Leonard’s experiences from last season may prove invaluable.

The first of two incoming freshmen to the program, Josie Bothun is also a native of Minnesota like Brenneman, except Bothun has the experience of playing with both men and women.

At her high school in the Twin Cities’ suburbs, Bothun played for the girls’ varsity program her first two years and the boys’ varsity program her junior and senior seasons.

Bothun led the girls’ team to two conference titles, a section championship and a state tournament appearance. In the 2017-18 season, she recorded a .952 save percentage and shut out the opposition 17 times.

Though she has experience playing against both boys and girls at the high school level, Bothun will likely have to wait her turn behind the likes of Brenneman, Burke and Leonard for at least a season before she can see how her skills compare to the other collegiate women’s hockey players.

Another incoming freshman as part of Kampersal’s most recent recruiting class, Annie Spring played for the AAA youth hockey club Chicago Mission the last three seasons.

During her time with the Mission, Spring posted 43 shutouts and won three Illinois state titles.

She also won the 2018 U16 USA Hockey Tier 1 national championship and a bronze medal the following year at the 2019 U19 USA Hockey Tier 1 national tournament. In the years to come, Spring and Bothun will likely have to duke it out in practice to see who starts in net for Kampersal.

Though it is unlikely Spring or Bothun will see the ice this season, these practices early in their respective careers may pay dividends for whoever gets the bulk of the opportunities in net over the rest of their collegiate careers.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE