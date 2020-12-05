Penn State women’s hockey opened up its two game home series against Syracuse on Saturday at Pegula Ice Arena, and both teams showed aggressiveness right away.

The Nittany Lions downed Syracuse 2-1 to remain undefeated and move to 3-0 on the season.

With an aggressive Syracuse team off the start, the Orange had the first goal of the game in the first period with a breakaway, followed by a backhand by senior forward Victoria Klimek that ultimately found the back of the net.

The Nittany Lions then fought back by scoring two unanswered goals to take the lead and ultimately secure the win.

Penn State’s goals came from freshman forwards Olivia Wallen and Kiara Zanon, including the first of Wallen's career.

Freshmen have big days

Wallen scored her first career goal for the Nittany Lions, knotting up the score at the first intermission 1-1.

Shortly after, Zanon scored with just eight seconds left in the second period to give the Nittany Lions a lead going into the third period. Freshman defender Lyndie Lobdell assisted Zanon’s goal.

The two freshmen were the lone goal scorers for the Nittany Lions.

Syracuse brings physicality and speed

The Orange brought speed and aggressiveness right away from the beginning of the game, resulting in multiple power plays for the Nittany Lions.

Freshman forward Sarah Thompson had the first penalty for Syracuse for checking.

Sophomore forward Anna Leschyshyn for Syracuse followed and drawed a penalty for Syracuse for interference.

The Nittany Lions then fought back with physicality by freshman forward Jess Ciarrocchi drawing a penalty for checking.

Sophomore forward Koocher for Syracuse then drew a penalty in for the Orange in the third period for slashing.

Wallin also received a penalty for embellishment to draw four-on-four hockey for a couple minutes in the third period.

Senior defender Kristen Siermanchesky for Syracuse got called late in the game for elbowing.

Nittany Lions dominate in shots on goal

Penn State had 41 shots compared to the 22 by Syracuse.

The Nittany Lions trailed 13 to 15 shots the first period, but fought back the next period by having 14 shots on goal over Syracuse’s 2.

Junior forward Rene Gangarosa led the Nittany Lions with shots on goal with eight shots.

Lobdell was second on the team with six shots on goal.