Thanks to a 3-0-1 start, Penn State has made its first appearance in national polls for the first time in over two years.

The Nittany Lions received four votes in the most recent USCHO.com poll, the first time since 2018 that they've received votes.

In 2018, Penn State finished the season 13-14-9.

We've received four votes in this week's @USCHO Division I Women's Hockey poll, marking the first time we've received votes since Oct. 1, 2018. 👀#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/H6YD7MZ1Yj — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) December 7, 2020

The Nittany Lions have started off the season 3-0-1. Penn State swept Lindenwood in its first two games of the season and moved on to play Syracuse.

The Nittany Lions beat Syracuse the first game of the four game series and tied in overtime in the second. The Nittany Lions play the third and fourth games of the series on Dec. 11 and 12.

The rest of Penn State's schedule has yet to be announced.

