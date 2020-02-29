Fueled by a crowd of over 1,000 in attendance for senior day, Penn State finished off its regular season the right way.

After falling to Mercyhurst on Friday, Penn State was able to turn the series around and win 2-0, making this the program’s fourth win against Mercyhurst and first win against the Lakers since the 2016-2017 season.

Junior Natalie Heising was the first to score at 6:19 in the first.

After getting the puck swatted away while stickhandling through the slot, she recovered the puck from behind the net and was able to put it in, putting the Nittany lines up 1-0 and securing her 10th goal of the season.

After 20 minutes of gameplay, the score remained 1-0 in favor of Penn State with one tripping penalty called on sophomore Izzy Heminger with 14 seconds left to play in the first. The shot count after the period was nine for Penn State and 11 for Mercyhurst.

Penn State was given a five-on-three power-play opportunity late in the second period.

A shot from sophomore Rene Gangarosa from above the faceoff circle went bar down and in, giving Penn State a 2-0 lead. The goal was scored with 5:04 left in the second period and was Gangarosa’s sixth goal of the season.

An uneventful third period ended with a score of 2-0 for the Nittany Lions and brought their regular season record to a total of 12-14-8.

Tension on the ice

Some physically after the play in the first period led to penalties later throughout the game.

Freshman Rachel Weiss was shoved to the ice after exchanging words with a Mercyhurst player. In addition to that, multiple cross checks in front of the net both before and after the play were initiated from multiple players on both teams.

Despite the tension, junior Morgan Rolph and Emily Pinto of the Lakers showed some camaraderie once goalie Chantal Burke froze the puck with a friendly tap on the back from Pinto.

Tension in the first period translated to penalties taken throughout the rest of the game.

Goaltending shines again

Burke recorded her seventh shut out of the season in today’s game. Her save percentage of the season stood at .935 before today’s game.

Burke made a total of 33 stops in today’s game. Burke made multiple great saves, including a flurry of saves that caused her to lose her blocker. However, she seemed to struggle slightly with rebound control today, an issue she has not had all season.

Attendance

For the final home game of the 2019-20 season, which also served as senior day, 1,014 people were in attendance for the game.

Today’s game was the second most attended game of the season. The most attended game of the season was a home game against Robert Morris on Feb. 8. The attendance for that game was 1,034 people.