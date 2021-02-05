Last week, Penn State outshot Lindenwood 85-44 both games, going 1-0-1 on the weekend.

The weekend before that, the blue and white leaned heavily on scoring from the back end and freshman goaltender Josie Bothun in a gritty win against Mercyhurst.

In Friday’s 2-1 win over Robert Morris, freshmen Olivia Wallin and Kiara Zanon netted the two goals, while Bothun bailed the team out after a couple defensive mishaps.

But more important about Friday’s victory over the second best team in the CHA is the way that coach Kampersal’s squad won.

The Nittany Lions did not drastically outshoot their opponent, nor did they overwhelmingly control the faceoffs.

Instead, it was situational plays that were worked on in practice, combined with in-game adjustments, that paved the way for their victory.

Zanon won over 65% of her faceoffs Friday after struggling with them in previous weekends.

The freshman forward credits practice repetitions for her recent success in that facet of the game.

“These past two weeks, in practice, we’ll just take faceoff after faceoff and everyone takes part,” Zanon said of how she approached a crucial element of her position as first-line center.

Her work paid off, as Zanon’s faceoff victories, especially in the second half of the third period, allowed the Nittany Lions to completely shut down Robert Morris.

Coming into tonight’s matchup against the Colonials, Penn State’s success had been curtailed by costly penalties.

Tonight, the Nittany Lions played a much cleaner game. Despite two early penalties, the penalty killing unit shut down the Colonial’s attack with Bothun making highlight reel saves to preserve both the score and her team’s energy.

Especially notable was the Nittany Lions’ clean play in the third period, where the home team avoided the penalty box and kept Robert Morris’s power play unit — which had been “pretty devastating” according to Kampersal — on the bench.

“You know it's coming, and we make those little adjustments [to counter],” Kampersal said of his squad’s clean approach to the third period.

Equally important in this game, was the shot blocking presence that the Penn State defenders brought. Just as Penn State has rallied around Bothun, getting crucial shot blocks gave the team a boost after they fell behind 1-0.

Midway through the second period, before Zanon’s game-winner, the Nittany Lions seized another opportunity.

Robert Morris’ defense had maintained aggressive nature, at times forcing Nittany Lions turnovers at their defensive blue line, but also leaving themselves susceptible to a long breakout pass.

Defender Lyndie Lobdell noticed and gave Wallin a breakaway, which she converted to tie the game at one.

One of the most crucial in game adjustments, however, occurred as the teams went into the second intermission.

While the score was still knotted at one, the Nittany Lions had not played the controlling, speed based style of play that worked so well against Lindenwood and Mercyhurst.

Rather, Robert Morris, backstopped by goalie Raygan Kirk, had done a good job of stifling the Nittany Lions play below the net, not allowing many high scoring chances.

“The players talked about the periods, and what they can improve on,” Kampersal said of his team’s third period approach.

His team adjusted, and came out strong in the final frame.

After Zanon entered the zone early in the third, she found defender Izzy Heminger — another play worked on this week in practice — who directed a shot towards the net, a shot that eventually resulted in Zanon’s seventh goal of the year off a rebound.

Following Zanon’s goal, Penn State didn’t relinquish any pressure, controlling the final eight minutes of the game and didn’t allow a shot on goal in the final seven minutes.

Penn State’s ability to make in-game adjustments to win regardless of whether it’s outshooting its opponents or establishing its speed game is a veteran characteristic of a team with so many young players.

While the Nittany Lions remain atop the CHA standings, if they hope to make a run at a national championship, victories will be determined based on how well they can adapt to whatever their opponent throws at them.