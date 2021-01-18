Penn State continues to make history.

The Nittany Lions have moved up one spot to No. 9 in this week’s USCHO.com Division 1 women’s hockey poll to earn their highest ranking in program history.

This ranking comes after the team received their first ever national ranking last week at No. 10 in the same poll.

The Nittany Lions will face Mercyhurst University this weekend at Pegula Ice Arena starting Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

