One might wonder if fatigue would settle in for goalie Josie Bothun, if not for playing her ninth straight game, but for being her team’s lifeline during a 30 minute stretch where Mercyhurst peppered shot after shot on goal.

But Bothun stood tall as she has done in every game this season, stopping all but one shot as she backstopped No. 9 Penn State to its seventh win of the year.

It was not as easy as other games, as Bothun had to weather a storm early. Bothun faced eight shots in the first period of hockey Penn State had played in over two weeks.

The Nittany Lions fell victim to scheduling changes, expecting to play the Rochester Institute of Technology last weekend, but watched as those games were postponed and replaced with a series against Mercyhurst this weekend.

Facing the defending conference champions, Bothun showed no signs of rust and stopped everything with ease in the first period.

In the second period, however, Penn State fell victim to penalty trouble, culminating in a five minute major penalty assessed to Izzy Heminger for contact to the head.

Facing down everything Mercyhurst could throw at her, head coach Jeff Kampersal and the team trusted that she would stay strong in net and allow the Nittany Lions to begin to establish their own offensive pressure.

When asked about what was going through her head during the extended penalty kill, the answer was simple.

“Stop puck,” Bothun said. “Just stop puck.”

She and the penalty killers did just that, blocking eight shots and saving the other seven while allowing Penn State to catch its breath and go into the second intermission.

Trust has been a crucial component of Penn State’s success this season. While the team is ranked ninth in the country, Kampersal has largely allowed the team to just play their game.

Evidence of this is that in the same second period, Kampersal watched the Nittany Lions’ penalty killers deny Mercyhurst from scoring.

“They know when they are going, and they know when they need to get going,” Kampersal said in the context of that penalty kill and what followed after.

His words rang true, as Bothun and the penalty kill did their part, and the Nittany Lions went into the break still tied at 0-0.

Three minutes into the final frame, another freshman, Olivia Wallin netted the first goal of the game, followed by junior Amy Dobson’s power-play strike a little over six minutes in.

But after that, the Nittany Lions again looked to Bothun to stand tall, as Mercyhurst controlled the final 15 minutes of play.

Bothun would stop all but one of the high quality chances she faced in the third, finishing with 32 saves on 33 shots.

This stellar performance is just the latest in a season where she is stopping roughly 95% of all her shots.

But some of the team’s defensive successes this year can be attributed to those around her, and Bothun recognized that she has a solid team in front of her that she can “rely on” for help.

Also important to note is Bothun’s iron man streak. She has played in every game this season, something that she said she benefits from.

“I’m a competitive goalie, and if I could play every single game ever I totally would,” Bothun said.

The freshman netminder will have plenty of opportunities to see pucks tomorrow against a Mercyhurst team that is averaging over 34 shots per game and is hungry to get back in the win column.

