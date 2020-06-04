While Penn State’s program has only been a Division I program for a short period of time, many great players have skated through Pegula Ice Arena.

Some players have set themselves apart from the rest, breaking and creating records in the young program.

While the program has had a tumultuous history, under current coach Jeff Kampersal the team has been steadily improving, as multiple current players are already among the best in program history.

Below is the best all-time lineup in the history of the Penn State program.

Natalie Heising, Forward

Heising holds the Nittany Lions program record with .44 goals per game and is tied for first with .73 points per game in her 106 games played.

Heising ranks fourth in program history in points with 77 as of the 2019-20 season.

The junior also leads the program with 18 power play goals and 11 game-winning goals.

She also became the second Nittany Lion after Laura Bowman to have multiple career hat tricks and scored the first postseason hat trick in program history.

Heising has dominated the record book in her time at Penn State and easily deserves a place on this list.

Laura Bowman, Forward

Bowman led the highest achieving team in the program’s history during the 2014-15 season, where Penn State made a trip to the CHA semifinals and had the first and only winning season for the Nittany Lions.

Bowman has many accolades, including 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-American second team member, 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large first team honoree, and All-CHA first team member.

She was also the first Nittany Lion to reach 100 career points, and ended her career with 104 points on 61 goals and 43 assists as well as being the Nittany Lions all-time leading scorer.

Amy Petersen, Forward

You can’t have Bowman without Petersen.

The duo put up 27 combined points in the 2014-15 season and Petersen was the second Nittany Lion to hit the 100 point mark, ending her career with 102 points.

Petersen received honors such as a two-time second team All-CHA honoree and was named an alternate captain during the 2016-17 season.

Petersen and Bowman were a dynamic duo that met in preschool and have been playing together since early childhood.

Izzy Heminger, Defender

Ranked fourth on Penn State’s career list in points among defenders with 29 including eight goals and 21 assists, Heminger’s on an upward trajectory as she heads into her junior season.

A 2019-20 All-CHA second team honoree, the fourth Nittany Lion defensemen to earn the award, Heminger has already proved her abilities as one of the best defenders in program history.

Rene Gangarosa, Defender

Gangarosa, who just concluded her sophomore season, currently ranks fifth all-time among defenders with 24 points, including seven goals and 17 assists.

Gangarosa set a program record for points by a defender during the 2019-20 season with 18 on six goals and 12 assists.

Gangarosa blocked a team-high of 73 shots last season.

Chantal Burke, Goaltender

Burke had a breakout junior season which earns her place on the list.

Topping the goaltending charts with a .935 save percentage, Burke ranks second in program history with 1.73 goals-against average.

She’s tied the program career record with seven shutouts and is tied with fellow goaltender Jenna Brenneman for third most program wins. Her seven shutouts also set a program record.

In the 2019-20 season Burke was the first Nittany Lion to win three CHA monthly awards in a single season.

During the same season she also has the second-best GAA in team history at 1.69.