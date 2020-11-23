The Penn State Women’s Hockey team just released the first phase of its 2020-21 College Hockey America schedule.

The Nittany Lions' first two games of the season will be home at Pegula Ice Arena against Lindenwood University, Nov. 29 and 30, with both games starting at 2:00 PM.

Coach Jeff Kampersal's squad will then face Syracuse back at Pegula Ice Arena the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6, with those games once again starting at 2 p.m.

Shortly after that weekend of game play, the team will travel up to Syracuse, to face the Orange again, this time on Dec. 11 and 12, with both game times to be determined.

