In a hard fought battle, Penn State was too much for Robert Morris to overcome.

The Nittany Lions stayed atop the CHA with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Colonials Friday night.

After a scoreless first period, Robert Morris fought back in the beginning of the second period when junior defender Gillian Thompson scored her first goal of the season. She was assisted by senior forward Anjelica Diffendal on the goal.

Shortly after, Penn State’s Olivia Wallin scored to knot up the score at one goal apiece in the second period. Wallin’s goal was assisted by freshman defender Lyndie Lobdell.

Freshman forward Kiara Zanon scored her seventh goal of the season in the third period to put the Nittany Lions up for good with a 2-1 advantage. Zanon’s goal was assisted by senior forward Natalie Heising and junior defender Izzy Heminger.

Zanon scores critical goal

Zanon led the blue and white in the third period with her critical goal. Her score proved to determine the outcome of the game as Penn State hung on to win 2-1.

Last week, Zanon was named the CHA Rookie of the Week.

The underclassment had three shots in Friday night’s game and has a whopping seventeen points this season.

Wallin adds more points

While Wallin added more points for herself by scoring the first goal for the Nittany Lions tonight, she now carries eight points on the season.

Wallin has scored in six out of ten games for the blue and white, leading the team in scoring.

Wallin had five shots on goal in the game with one of them reaching the back of the net.

Bothun dominant in net once more

Freshman goaltender Josie Bothun improved to 10-1-2 on the season with another stellar performance. She currently leads the CHA in wins with 10 as Penn State’s goaltender.

Bothun had twenty seven saves on the night, and improved her save percentage to 0.964%.

She will need to continue to be at her best when Penn State faces Robert Morris again on Saturday.

