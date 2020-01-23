Penn State has a shot at revenge this weekend against a conference foe.

The Nittany Lions (9-9-6) travel to upstate New York on Friday to face Syracuse (7-15-1).

Coach Jeff Kampersal and company are riding a four-game unbeaten streak dating back to Jan. 10. The team has been dominant lately, going 6-2-2 in its last 10 games.

In the two teams’ last meeting in late November, Penn State came away with one tie and one loss in Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions tied the Orange in the first game of the series, with senior forward Brooke Madsen scoring the lone goal for Penn State.

The second game of the series was more lopsided, as Syracuse won 3-1 in the conference rivalry.

Although Penn State has struggled with the Orange so far this season, Kampersal wants to keep the preparation focused on his own team.

“From an overall picture, we still try to focus on ourselves and where we can get better,” Kampersal said.

Penn State, however, is not the same team it was when these two teams first met.

The Nittany Lions have lost only two games since their loss to Syracuse, most recently coming away with two crucial ties against CHA powerhouse Mercyhurst.

Even though it’s on an impressive run, Penn State still has things to work on in Kampersal’s eyes.

“We still need to do a better job of getting pucks to the net,” Kampersal said.

The Nittany Lions totaled 51 shots on goal in their two games against Mercyhurst.

In the series this weekend, junior forward Natalie Heising has an opportunity to propel herself into the Penn State record books.

Heising needs one more goal to take second on the Nittany Lions’ all-time scoring list. She has scored eight goals this season.

While Syracuse has a losing record, the team has found success in CHA play. The team is 6-3-1 in conference play, while Penn State is 4-3-3.

A major storyline for the Nittany Lions this season has been the emergence of junior goaltender Chantal Burke.

Burke ranks fourth in the NCAA with a .941 save percentage and has a 9-5-5 record. She also won CHA Goaltender of the Month for December.

The first game of the series is on Friday at 7 p.m. and the second game will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday.