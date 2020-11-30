Penn State women's hockey completed its home-opening series against Lindenwood on Monday, and its freshmen, once again, proved what they’re capable of.

With a strong offense taking advantage of the game early, the Nittany Lions defeated Lindenwood 4-1.

With an effective defense composed of defender Amy Dobson and Jessica Adolfsson, along with forwards Kiara Zanon and Natalie Heising, the Nittany Lions were on top early in the game and hardly handed over any momentum.

Zanon, a freshman, scored her first career goal unassisted after a forecheck to give the Nittany Lions a 3-1 lead with senior captain Heising and Dobson scoring prior.

Penn State dominated the game by having 58 shots over Lindenwood, its most ever against a conference opponent.

Natalie Heising becomes key offensive player

With just 39 seconds into the first period, Heising gave the Nittany Lions their first score of the game as she became the second player in program history to record 50 goals.

Heising’s early goal was assisted by two freshmen— defender Lyndie Lobdell and Zanon.

The Fairport, NY, native has three goals on the board for the Nittany Lions so far this season in just two games.

She finished Penn State’s second game of the season with five shots, one assist, and one goal giving her two points this game.

Lindenwood puts up a fight

While Penn State’s game yesterday against the Lions left Lindenwood scoreless, Lindenwood showed early in the first period it wouldn’t back down as easily.

Goalkeeper Josie Bothun’s hopes to have a second shutout game was lost when Lindenwood’s Jane Jacobs scored off a power-play in the first period at 12:13 to tie up the knot.

Jacobs' goal was assisted by senior forwards Sierra Burt and forward Bailey Coyne.

Lindenwood had 22 shots on goal against Bothun, but couldn’t find any other shots to hit the back of the net as the game progressed.

Penn State scores big on power-plays

The Nittany Lions scored two goals on 11 power-plays.

The first power-play goal scored for the Nittany Lions by Dobson, which was off a slot off the post, gave the Nittany Lions its second lead 2-1.

Dobson’s goal was assisted by junior forward Anna Prombersberger and junior defender Izzy Heminger.

Adolfsson then scored off the next power-play with an assist from Lobdell, putting Penn State up 4-1 at the end of the second period.