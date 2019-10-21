For the second straight week, a Penn State player has won a weekly award from the College Hockey America conference.

Freshman defender Mallory Uihlein won CHA Rookie of the Week after a 1-0-1 weekend for the Nittany Lions against Providence.

Uihlein totaled one assist and three blocked shots in the series while finishing with a +1 rating.

The award is Uihlein’s first of her career.

Last week, junior goaltender Chantal Burke was awarded the CHA Goaltender of the Week award after two shutouts against RPI.

Penn State will host Boston University this Friday in the first of a two-game series.