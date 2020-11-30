In Penn State's second game against Lindenwood Monday, a few players reached career milestones on what proved to be a historic day.

The first goal of the game came from senior forward and captain Natalie Heising, just 39 seconds into the first period.

This immediate goal was assisted by two incoming key freshmen, defender Lyndie Lobdell and Kiara Zanon.

Not only did Heising finish off the game with five shots, one assist, and one goal, but she also reached a career milestone by scoring her 50th career goal, becoming the second Nittany Lion ever in team history to reach the mark.

Heising expressed her thought process for her early lone goal.

“It was just another shift, it didn’t really feel like the first shift of the game. We just had a great forecheck straight from the beginning and I was fortunate enough to be out in front and just put it home," Heising said.

While Heising appreciates the magnitude of her goal, it wasn't her primary focus and isn't the end of her aspirations.

“I think it’s a great accomplishment, I’m happy to be where I am, helping my team is always my number one goal, but it’s just another game, and moving forward the 50 goal mark is just another step in the process of this season," Heising said. "I’m happy about it, but now it’s behind me and I’m just looking forward to the next game."

Heising also detailed how having a lot of freshmen step up and play together and make an impact right away has been impressive.

One of those freshmen, Zanon, scored her first career goal for the Nittany Lions in the second period on top of having an assist prior to Heising.

“It’s so special, I mean that’s something you look forward to your whole life, obviously playing in college and then your first goal it’s just a special moment," Zanon said. "It’s something I will really hang on to forever."

Coach Jeff Kampersal also felt his squad’s performance was indicative of them doing a lot of things right, given the long lay off from games they've had.

“Before the game we talked to the team about being consistent, and that really good teams show up everyday and play hard. In yesterday’s game, I thought we played really well, but our second and third periods were really good," Kampersal said. We wanted to start strong, and it was nice to see Natalie on the first shift get us going.”

However, he doesn't want his team to get complacent and wished they had converted on more power play opportunities and wants them to continue to play hard.

“Lindenwood’s goalie made big saves but I wish we had converted at least another power-play, the chances and the hard work paid off in the second period for sure, they still played hard," Kampersal said. "Overall it was a successful six solid periods, considering that we haven’t played in a really long time, it was good to face another opponent."

Kampersal then expressed his main focuses this week with the squad’s next two games coming up this weekend against Syracuse.

“Toward the end of this game it got physical, but usually if we are playing Lindenwood it’s a really fast game whereas with Syracuse it’s more physical," Kampersal said. "We want to work on our physicality, still work on our special teams, tune up our area on power-plays, but I thought our 5-on-5 play was good."

