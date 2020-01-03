2020 has brought instant success to Penn State on the ice.

The Nittany Lions (7-8-4) defeated New Hampshire (9-8-2) by a score of 3-0 on Friday afternoon.

Penn State came out strong in its first game in 27 days, getting a quick unassisted goal in the first period from senior forward Abby Welch.

Junior forward Natalie Heising continued the scoring with a power-play goal in the second period assisted by sophomore defender Amy Dobson and sophomore defender Izzy Heminger.

Sophomore defender Rene Gangarosa took 10 shots for the Nittany Lions, but only two of them were on target.

Senior forward Brooke Madsen closed out the scoring with a third-period strike assisted by junior forward Shea Nelson.

Freshman defender Mallory Uihlein finished the affair with a team-high four blocks.

Below are some takeaways from Penn State’s first game of the year.

Another shutout for Chantal Burke

Friday’s 3-0 win marks the fifth shutout of the regular season for junior goaltender Chantal Burke.

Being named the starter after senior goaltender Jenna Brenneman’s injury, Burke has shown that she is up to the task of facing tough competition.

Burke tallied 29 saves in a successful appearance.

Burke’s progression in goal has been one of the keys for a Penn State team that hopes to finish atop the CHA standings come March.

Penn State stays away from the penalty box

Penn State has been weak when it has been shorthanded this year, with penalties often catapulting its opponent to scoring opportunities.

The Nittany Lions finished the day with just two penalties, a welcome change for a team that averages four visits to the box per game.

Gangarosa and senior defender Kate Rydland were the only Nittany Lions to spend time in the penalty box as Penn State showed discipline on the ice.

A strong start for the Nittany Lions in 2020

Coach Jeff Kampersal and company welcomed in the new year with a win over a tough nonconference opponent.

New Hampshire slightly outpaced Penn State in shots on goal (29-28), but the Nittany Lions took advantage of every opportunity afforded to them.

Penn State was stout on defense with zero goals allowed, while also providing pressure on offense with three goals on just 28 shots on goal.

As conference play resumes next weekend against Lindenwood, Penn State has seemingly conjured up some much-needed momentum.

The Nittany Lions continue their home series against New Hampshire on Saturday at 2 p.m.