Penn State’s women’s hockey team continued its strong start to the season, receiving six votes in the latest USCHO.com rankings.

This comes right on the heels after the Nittany Lions achieved its best start in program history, going 4-1-1 through their first six games.

It also marks the second straight week coach Jeff Kampersal's squad has received votes.

The Nittany Lions sit atop the CHA standings as well, after wins against Syracuse and Lindenwood earlier this year, and will head into the holiday break after splitting their most recent contests against the Orange.

