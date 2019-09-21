Another hockey season is underway in Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions showcased their offensive movement and defensive prowess in their first game action of the new campaign.

Penn State began the season with an exhibition win of 4-0 against the visiting Durham West Junior Lightning of Ontario, Canada.

Below are three takeaways from the scrimmage.

Penn State dominated the puck

Penn State secured double-digit shots in each period, and 51 for the game, while Durham West barely cracked 10 total.

Although the Nittany Lions failed to score in the first period, it was evident they were in control from the beginning. The team only allowed one shot in the first, which was saved by junior goaltender Chantal Burke.

“We’re trying to clean slate this year and be forward-thinking,” coach Jeff Kampersal said.

The Nittany Lions opened up the scoring in the third

Holding just a two-point lead heading into the third period, the Nittany Lions proved that they can close games out.

Senior center Abby Welch scored six minutes into the final period with senior left winger Katie McMillan following with a goal of her own 40 seconds later.

Kampersal appreciated the urgency his team showed in the third period.

“I thought we played decently in the first and second but we were really urgent in the third,” Kampersal said.

Penn State has plenty of room for improvement

Penn State could not find the back of the net until the second period, with a goal from junior right winger Brooke Madsen.

While a shutout win is certainly appealing, Kampersal realizes that the team can improve prior to the start of the regular season.

“Last year we started slowly a lot and we started slowly again today, so we have to fix that and that’s what we’re working on this week in practice,” Kampersal said.

The team begins regular-season play on Friday, Sept. 27 at Holy Cross.