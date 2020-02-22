Despite not having top scorer Natalie Heising present in Missouri, Penn State was still able to have a successful series.

The Nittany Lions opened the series with a 1-1 tie, and followed it up with a strong 5-1 victory on Saturday.

In addition to Heising, Penn State lost Abby Welch to a disqualification penalty for checking within five minutes of the first period of Friday's game. Welch is tied with two other players for fourth top scorer on the team in the 2019-20 season.

Freshman Rachel Weiss scored the first goal of the game off a back hand shot for the Nittany Lions with 2:31 left in the first period. Weiss now has three goals this season and eight assists.

Lindenwood found the back of the net 6:22 into the third period, tying the game and causing the game to go into overtime.

A scoreless overtime period resulted in a tie game for the Nittany Lions and Lions.

Julie Gough made quick work in the second game of the series and scored 1:37 into the first period.

After the goal, the period was quiet other than 13 shots on net for Penn State and seven for Lindenwood.

Next to score for the Nittany Lions was senior Katie McMillan, making it 2-0 Penn State.

Around a minute after the halfway mark of the second period, sophomore Rene Gangarosa was called for a hooking penalty. The first power play opportunity of the game for Lindenwood resulted in a goal, making the score 2-1.

As the period reached its final five minutes, junior Shea Nelson found the back of the net to make the score 3-1 Penn State going into the third period.

In the third period, Nelson scored her second goal of the game at 8:24 into the period to make the score 4-1.

Exactly a minute after Nelson’s goal, McMillan scored her second goal of the game as well to give the Nittany Lions a four goal lead, leading to the 5-1 victory.

Line up change

Due to Heising and Welch’s absence, Penn State had to make some major line changes in this weekend’s games.

Compared to yesterday’s lineup, Katie McMillan was bumped up from defense to play first line. Weiss was moved from the third line offense to the first line to play. Sophomore Anna Promersburger took Weiss’ place on the third line. Freshman Julie Gough also made the jump from first to third line as well.

Lantto also returned onto the line up sheet for today’s game.

Penalties

The Nittany Lions proved this weekend that the less penalties they take, the better they can do. The Nittany Lions took only one penalty today compared to the five they took yesterday. Although their sole penalty resulted in the Lions’ goal, Penn State staying out of the box allowed them to find more goal scoring opportunities to capitalize off of

Burke and defense perform

Junior goaltender Chantal Burke faced over a whole period on the penalty kill in Friday’s game. In addition, she also faced a penalty shot at the end of the second period due to a hooking call on sophomore Izzy Heminger. Burke was able to fend off the shot.

Burke faced 30 out of 31 saves in Friday’s game. Penn State’s defense blocked 21 shots to decrease the amount of shots on net for Burke. However, minus Welch, defenders Heminger and sophomore Rene Gangarosa made up the additional 6 minutes of penalties in the game.

In Saturday’s game, Burke saw 27 shots. Her weekend save average was .966.