As Penn State prepares to return to the ice this weekend, it will do so for the first time as a top-10 team in the country.

The Nittany Lions come into this weekend ranked No. 9 in the country, a feat coach Jeff Kampersal’s squad has never accomplished before.

When the team faces off against a Mercyhurst team filled to the brim with CHA veterans on Saturday and Sunday, it will count on its young players and their chemistry with more experienced ones to remain undefeated in 2021.

The team has been propelled by freshmen Josie Bothun and Kiara Zanon, in addition to senior captain Natalie Heising — all of whom are enjoying successful campaigns at the collegiate level.

With the influx of freshmen joining a team this year, most of the newcomers have experienced only the positives of collegiate hockey in a year in which the team is atop the CHA standings.

Especially notable in the game against Robert Morris was the blending of young and new players on the forward lines — often pairing Zanon and Heising together — leading to two goals from defender Jessica Adolfsson off of quick passes between the two.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

That chemistry has been on full display, as the team has excelled at creating chances off of quick passes and finding open seams for players to capitalize on high-scoring chances.

Penn State has excelled in transition this year, using its speed on the back-check to create turnovers in its defensive zone, and then quickly moving the puck up to its offensive players so they can create high-quality chances and odd man rushes.

While not always leading to goals, Penn State’s speed through the neutral zone keeps opposing defenders from trying to jump into the play, neutralizing many of the opposing teams’ threats.

On the back end, goalie Bothun has shown no signs of slowing down despite playing in every game.

Facing a Mercyhurst team that averages 35 shots per game, she will again be tested.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native has not shown any signs of letting up after going 6-1-1 with a .944 save percentage through her first eight games.

Bothun is one of the many freshmen who have been critical in leading the team to its No. 9 ranking.

Kampersal’s young playmakers, while inexperienced on the college stage, developed a culture of winning at the high school and club levels and have seen similar results in college because of those experiences thus far.

Zanon, for example, led the U18 United States team to the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship crown before stepping on Penn State’s campus.

And to pick up his second win over Mercyhurst in his tenure with the blue and white, Kampersal will likely lean on those youngsters once more.