Clarkson, head coach Jeff Kampersal
Women's hockey head coach Jeff Kampersal watches the team play against Clarkson at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. The Nittany Lions were defeated by the Golden Knights 2-0.

 Aabha Vora

The United States defeated Canada in the Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship after an overtime score from Penn State commit Kiara Zanon.

Zanon is a member of Penn State’s 2020 women’s hockey recruiting class. Her game winning goal was her first of the tournament.

Zanon was also named Player of the Game in the United States’ victory over Finland in the opening round of play.

