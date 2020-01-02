The United States defeated Canada in the Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship after an overtime score from Penn State commit Kiara Zanon.

USA WINS GOLD AT #U18WWC ON THE STICK OF KIARA ZANON pic.twitter.com/YbET5VUFjP — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) January 2, 2020

Zanon is a member of Penn State’s 2020 women’s hockey recruiting class. Her game winning goal was her first of the tournament.

Zanon was also named Player of the Game in the United States’ victory over Finland in the opening round of play.

RELATED