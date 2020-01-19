Penn State has adopted a whole new mentality of late — winning.

As 2019 ended, Penn State fans got a glimpse of what was in store for 2020 when the team swept RIT before winter break.

Coming back from a long break, the Nittany Lions amounted three wins and one loss before the weekend’s slate.

This past weekend, Penn State traveled to Erie to face off against CHA opponent Mercyhurst Lakers, ranked second in the league. The Nittany Lions tied Lakers in back-to-back 1-1 games.

While the team tied its most recent opponent, the games are thought of as major wins in the eyes of coach Jeff Kampersal and his team.

"We came ready and prepared to play," Kampersal told GoPSUSports. "These ladies competed hard for all 65 minutes. I'm proud of their effort and tenacity."

The tie games against Mercyhurst could prove to be huge turning points in the team’s season. While the team may not have won the game, Penn State stuck with Mercyhurst this weekend in everything from goals, penalties, and shots on net.

Penn State has clashed heads with Mercyhurst 30 times in franchise history. And in those 30 encounters, Penn State has only come out with the win three times — the last win being on Nov. 5, 2016.

The team secured its eighth and ninth ties against the Lakers on Friday and Saturday. The last tie recorded against Mercyhurst was Feb. 16, 2019.

Penn State has struggled playing against Mercyhurst for eight years, but this new tendency of refusing to lose may be a sign that its persistent struggle against Mercyhurst will soon diminish.

The Nittany Lions face off against the Lakers next Feb. 28 and 29 at home, with the latter being Penn State’s Senior Day game.

Between then and now, the Nittany Lions will face off against four tough CHA opponents — Syacuse, Robert Morris, RIT and Lindenwood.

The Nittany Lions have yet to win against Syracuse or Robbert Morris this season, but with their recent stats and tendency to win, that fact may soon be changed.

As the season has progressed, the team seems to have grown into itself and developed a chemistry that has become more and more lethal. With players like Chantal Burke, Natalie Heising, Brooke Madsen, Mallory Uihlein and many others stepping up, the tides could be turning in their favor.

The games from here on out are crucial to Penn State, as all of the games ahead of them are CHA conference games. If the team continues its habit of winning, Penn State will have no problems in the CHA tournament that determines what team will continue on to the NCAA Championship.