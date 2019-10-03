Penn State has its work cut out for it this weekend.

The Nittany Lions (0-0-2) travel to Madison, Wisconsin on Friday to take on No. 1 Wisconsin (2-0-0) in the first of a two-game series.

The Badgers are riding a nine-game win streak into the matchup, dating back to last season.

Coming off of a weekend with a fair share of highs and lows, the Nittany Lions look to upset the Badgers and pick up their first win of the young season.

Coach Jeff Kampersal studied Wisconsin’s film from this past weekend and has tried to implement an appropriate gameplan.

“Watching [Wisconsin] against Lindenwood, Lindenwood did a pretty good job of trying to take away the middle, and we’ll do the same,” Kampersal said.

Along with forcing the Badgers to the outside of the rink, Kampersal also has another strategy to force mistakes.

“Sometimes, we might try to shorten the rink. Instead of 200 [feet], maybe play 185 and try to get offense by causing them turnovers,” Kampersal said.

In its first game of the season, Penn State experienced a third period defensive breakdown that ultimately allowed Holy Cross to come back. Against Wisconsin, those mistakes can’t be replicated.

“We’re going to have to play really well in the D-zone. We’re still fresh in that area where we haven’t played a ton of D-zone,” Kampersal said.

Kampersal hopes that his team can stay disciplined against such a high-scoring team like Wisconsin.

“Watching their power play on film, it’s pretty lethal — so we’ll do our best to stay out of the penalty box,” Kampersal said.

The Nittany Lions have committed seven penalties and have spent 14 minutes in the box on the season, which ended up allowing two goals.

Although the Badgers are a perennial powerhouse, the Nittany Lions are treating them just as they would any other team.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, we primarily focus on Penn State with an idea of slight adjustments that we have to make against opponents,” Kampersal said.

The matchup will mark the first time that Penn State has faced a ranked opponent since its January 4-2 loss against Princeton.

This weekend’s series at Wisconsin is against the only currently ranked team on the Nittany Lions’ schedule.

The puck drops are scheduled for 8:07 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.