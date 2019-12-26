Women's Hockey, Union, head coach Jeff Kampersal
Head coach Jeff Kampersal talks to his players during the game against Union College at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Penn State tied Union College 1-1.

Penn State’s future is shining bright on a big stage.

Kiara Zanon, a commit in the 2020 class for the Nittany Lions, was named United States Player of the Game in a 4-1 over Finland on Thursday.

Zanon’s showing came in the United States’ first game of the 2020 U18 Women’s World Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Zanon signed to play at Penn State on National Signing Day on Nov. 18.

Team USA will continue the tournament on Friday against Russia at 10:30 a.m. EST.

