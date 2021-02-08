Following an immensely successful stretch of play, several Penn State athletes have swept the monthly awards given out by College Hockey America.

Only Nittany Lions won the conference's three monthly awards in January, as the team went 5-0-1 in the first month of 2021.

The prize of January Player of the Month was given to sophomore Julie Gough. The forward from Ontario scored two goals to go along with five assists in the month.

Goalie of the Month was won by freshman Josie Bothun. Bothun captured five wins in January and recorded a save percentage of 0.944 in that span, while also allowing just 1.49 goals allowed per game.

The final award given out was Rookie of the Month, which was won by freshman Kiara Zanon. Zanon tallied three goals in the month and also had four assists, matching Gough's total of seven points.

