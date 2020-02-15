Penn State missed its opportunity to pick up some CHA conference points in Rochester, New York this weekend.

The Nittany Lions (10-13-7) lost to RIT (11-16-3) by a score of 4-3 and failed to pick up any conference points in their road series against a team that is a perennial CHA bottom feeder.

Penn State’s sophomore defender Rene Gangarosa scored in the third period to draw even with RIT 3-3. The goal was Gangarosa’s fifth of the season and sixth of her career.

Sophomore defender Amy Dobson led the Nittany Lions with five shots on goal, a rare offensive showing from the second-year player.

Penn State had 11 more shots on goal than the Tigers, but couldn’t parlay that into a victory or a tie.

RIT freshman forward Rachel Goff scored the eventual game-winner midway through the third to put the Tigers up 4-3.

Below are some takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ disappointing second game of the weekend.

Penn State holds steady in the first

Unlike yesterday’s first period-breakdown, the Nittany Lions competed in the opening period and went into the first intermission tied with the Tigers 2-2.

Penn State struck first with a first-period goal from Dobson, the first goal of her two-year career.

After allowing a power-play goal from RIT, the Nittany Lions got back on track with a goal from junior forward Katie Rankin.

Penn State definitively improved its opening play after playing into a 2-0 first period deficit yesterday that proved too much for the Nittany Lions to handle.

Chantal Burke struggles again

One of the most successful goalies in the NCAA this season, junior Chantal Burke had her second tough day in a row against the Tigers.

Burke allowed four goals while posting a .833 save percentage on 20 saves.

The former second-string goalie for the Nittany Lions has been one of the most reliable pieces for a struggling Penn State team this season after replacing the injured senior Jenna Brenneman.

Nittany Lions get comfortable in the penalty box

In a road conference game, Penn State didn’t do itself any favors by committing numerous penalties.

The Nittany Lions visited the penalty box five times, which eventually translated into two power-play goals from the Tigers.

On the flip side, Penn State achieved four power play opportunities and converted on half of them.

Penn State travels to Lindenwood next weekend in its last away series of the 2019-20 regular season.