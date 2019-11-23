After two weekends without playing, senior Brooke Madsen was the determining factor in tying Penn State’s second CHA opponent in the first home game of a two-game series.

In past history, Penn State has had trouble when facing off against Syracuse. Since 2012, Penn State has only won one game over Syracuse.

Despite its higher ranking, Penn State was unable to get the lead on Syracuse and ended its first series home game in a 1-1 tie.

The Orange struck early in the first period. At 4:56, junior Syracuse forward Victoria Klemick scored her third goal of the 2019-20 season.

After a hooking penalty called on Syracuse, Madsen was able to score a powerplay goal with less than five minutes left in the first.

The second period remained scoreless despite Syracuse taking three penalties throughout the period. The Nittany Lions were able to hold the Orange to only one shot all throughout the second, yet unable to capitalize on its multiple man up advantages.

The period remained tied at 1-1, with Penn State having 11 seconds left on its powerplay going into the third.

Penn State took its second penalty of the game with five minutes to play in the third. The team was successfully able to kill it off.

With the third period remained scoreless, leading to a sudden death overtime.

After five minutes of game play, The Nittany Lions were unable to out score Syracuse, causing the game to end in a 1-1 tie.

Chantal Burke back in net

After four games, Burke has returned to the ice to face Penn State’s second CHA game opponent, Syracuse.

In her seventh start of the season, Burke faced 25 shots. Her save percentage for the first home series game against the Orange was 96 percent.

Combined with her other stats for the 2019-2020 statistics, Burke’s all time save percentage is 94 percent.

Penn State dominates the face off dot

Penn State was able to win a majority of the faceoffs taken throughout the game.

Of the 58 total faceoffs, the Lions won 13 in the first, 10 in the second, and 13 in the third and overtime, controlling 62 percent of the faceoffs in the game against Syracuse.

Staying out of the box

Penn State had only three penalties throughout regulation game play and overtime.

The team’s average penalty minutes per game this season is 7.7 minutes.

Penn State was able to stay below this average and take only 6 minutes worth of penalties.

Additionally, its average penalties per game is 3.8. The Nittany Lions were able to stay under this average as well.