Shea Nelson is putting things together at the right time for Penn State.

In the last seven games Nelson has played, she has recorded seven points. Of those points, two have come from goals and the other five have come from assists.

Nelson’s points streak began in early December, when Penn State played RIT. In that game, Nelson scored one goal and was credited with two assists.

She struck again against New Hampshire, after the winter break, where she gained another assist. In the next game and game after, she also acquired an assist.

“Time off is always good. It allows you to regroup, go home, spend time with your family,” Nelson said. “It was nice having a little bit of a break and coming back more determined than ever.”

Other than the recent hot streak, Nelson also has three goals and two assists under her belt from earlier in the 2019-20 season.

She credits her uptick in production to her development on the ice.

“I’ve definitely grown into being a more defensive player,” Nelson said. “My freshman year I didn’t play center because I wasn’t very defensive. Coach did a good job of helping me become a more defensive player so that I could play center.”

Last season, the junior Nittany Lion ended the season with six goals and eight assists. Two of those points — one goal and one assist — were gained against arguably Penn State’s toughest opponents, Syracuse and Robert Morris.

In her freshman season, she scored two goals. One of these goals was scored against Robert Morris as well.

But Nelson wants more than just individual successes against Penn State’s most difficult foes.

“I really want to beat Syracuse. Since I’ve been here I haven’t beat Syracuse. They’ve always had a number on us, and it’s probably the team that I’m out for the most,” Nelson said. “It’s not that I’m out for any team any less, but I just really, really want to beat them.”

Because of recent success, Nelson is confident that her team will bring its ‘A’ game against Syracuse and secure the win. If the team does win, it will be the first win over Syracuse since 2015.

Coach Jeff Kampersal believes that Nelson could easily be one of the best players in the CHA, she just has to take the initiative.

“Going forward here, she’s had a good stretch, no question. I’ve told her a few times she could be one of the better players in our league. She just has to make that decision that she wants to be,” Kampersal said.

Kampersal continued, saying Nelson’s offensive and defensive presence, backcheck and speed were all notable in her performance against Mercyhurst last Friday and Saturday.

“Those are the little things that we need. Our margin for error is really small, so we need dominance in the defensive end so that we can try to score goals on the other end,” Kampersal said.

Nelson also said that she has been channeling her speed into backchecking, and that may be the source of her success.

“If I start a game off, I get a lot of offensive confidence and confidence in general through backchecking and picking people off. That’s definitely been a mindset I’ve developed,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s increase in play and past scoring history against two difficult opponents could suggest that she may be one of the key players in the upcoming games against CHA opponents Robert Morris and Syracuse.

“Last week, we had players in an out of the lineup. Different players were stepping up and playing different positions,” Kampersal said. “Whenever their number is called, whatever role they are in, they are committed to it.”

These oncoming games are crucial for Penn State to continue its season into the CHA tournament — and Nelson just might be the rising wild card player that helps bring her team to playoffs.

“Collective by-in was at its highest last weekend and hopefully that will continue against Syracuse,” Kampersal said.