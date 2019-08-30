The first game of the season for Penn State women’s hockey is fast approaching.

With less than a month away from its faceoff against Durham West Jr. Lightning, the team looks to have a large cast of returning players from the previous season.

Having only lost three seniors last season, the team’s recruitment list for the 2019-20 season was rather short.

Incoming Freshmen

Freshman Julie Gough will be starting her first NCAA season with Penn State. Gough previously played for Durham West Lighting, which is affiliated with Durham West Jr. Lightning, before committing to Penn State.

Gough was the third-top scorer on West Durham and put up 24 points throughout the season, the second-highest point total on the team. Her goal count at the end of her career at West Durham, which spanned from 2016-19, totaled 21 goals and 48 points.

Rostered as a forward for the 2019-2020 season with Penn State, Gough holds the potential to become one of the top scorers on the team, as her stats are remarkably close to the current top scorer on Penn State, junior Natalie Hasting.

In the 2018-2019 season, Hasting scored 15 goals and 28 points, compared to Gough’s 10 goals and 24 points. However, this was accomplished in a span of 36 games, giving Hasting eight more games over Gough to boost her stats.

Mallory Uihlein is rostered as a defenseman for the 2019-2020 season.

Before Penn State, Uihlein played on a number of teams, including her high school team — the Edina Lady Hornets. Uihlein was a part of the Lady Hornets team from 2015-19, where she won the Minnesota AA state championships in both 2017-18.

In the 2017-18 season, Uihlein was also awarded the All-Conference Honorable Mention title and chosen for the USA Hockey U18 Player Development Camp. She was named team captain of the Lady Hornets in the 2018-19 season.

While playing for Edina High, Uihlen scored nine goals and amounted 41 points between from 2015-18. Uihlen may not be a goal scorer, but her previous history of success indicates she will bring defensive prowess to the Lady Lions this fall.

Mikayla Lantto is the third of four freshmen to be rostered on the 2019-20 Penn State Women’s team.

Lantto will play forward this upcoming season. Having played for the Tier 1 Detroit Belle Tire U19 team from 2016 to 2019, Lantto is another accomplished player that will be added to the Penn State roster.

In the 2016-17 season, Lantto scored 37 goals and had 25 assists, almost doubling the amount of assists Hasting had in the 2018-19 season. In the next season, she scored 52 goals and had 40 assists.

Additionally, Lantto won back-to-back state championships with Detroit Belle Tire in 2017 and 2018. She also won the U16 Tier 1 National Championship in 2017.

Lantto, along with Gough, will be players to look for in the 2019-2020 season.

Rachel Weiss is the final freshman rostered for this season’s team.

Before joining Penn State, Weiss played for a handful of teams.

From 2014-17, she played for the AAA Rocky Mountain Raiders. From there, she went onto play in the Regina National Championship in 2016.

In 2017, she played in the Quebec National Championship, where she was a member of the Pursuit of Excellence Female Prep School. The following year, she played for the Canadian National Women’s U18 team.

Of her other accomplishments, she has played Team USA in a three game summer series, won the 2018 Stoney Creek University Showcase, and the CSSHL Championship in the 2017-18 season.

During the 2018-19 season, Weiss scored 10 goals, had 17 assists and 27 points.

Predicted Rivalries

Last season, the Nittany Lions did not win a single game against Robert Morris or Syracuse.

Despite having given up fewer goals than any other team in the NCAA CHA League, (which consists of Lindenwood, Mercyhurst, RIT, Robert Morris, Syracuse, and Penn State) Penn State had only 73 goals for them in the 36 games they played — meaning the Nittany Lions gave up an average of 1.89 goals per game while scoring 2.03 goals per game.

Robert Morris scored 2.56 goals per game, allowed 2.36 goals against them per game but scored 92 goals in the entire season.

Last season, Syracuse gave up 121 goals in 39 games, putting their average at 3.10 goals allowed per game. However, they also scored 93 goals last season, the second most in the league behind Mercyhurst.

A lack of goals and a low shot percentage last season could be the reason Penn State lost three games to Syracuse and tied them once, and lost to Robert Morris all four times they played them.

Last season, the Nittany Lions had the lowest shooting percentage in the league at 0.67 percent after taking 1,092 shots. The highest shooting percentage at 0.94 percent was held by Mercyhurst, but the Lakers took only 996 shots throughout the season.

The closest team Penn State came to in regards to shot percentage was RIT, who had a 0.77 shot percentage after shooting 868 times.

The Nittany Lions seemed to have gone through two major slums last season. The first of which was from late October to early November, when they lost four consecutive games — two to Mercyhurst, and two to Syracuse — and again from February to January, where they went eight games without a win.

In these games, they either lost or tied opponents such as Syracuse, Princeton, Robert Morris, Mercyhurst, and RIT.

History of Penn State Women’s Hockey

While the team has made it to the first round and semifinals of the CHA Championship multiple times, it has yet to make it all the way and declare itself as CHA Champions since the team’s founding in 2012.

Of the team’s short history, two head coaches have worked with the Nittany Lions, the first being Josh Brandwene, who retired in 2017.

Since then, Jeff Kampersal has coached the Penn State women’s team along with two other assistant coaches — defensive coach Allison Coomey and forward coach Celeste Brown. Each of the coaches will be going into their third season with Penn State.