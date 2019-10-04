Penn State’s offense sputtered against a perennial powerhouse on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions fell to No. 1 Wisconsin by a final score of 7-0 in Madison in a game without starting goaltender Jenna Brenneman.

Penn State finished the game with just 24 total shots while allowing 74 from Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions could not crack double digits with nine shots on goal, while the Badgers captured 41 shots on goal.

Junior goaltender Chantal Burke totaled 34 saves and secured a .829 save percentage.

Penn State allowed two goals on the powerplay, and spent eight minutes in the penalty box.

Penn State fell behind early

Wisconsin came out swinging in the first period, and came up with three goals by the first intermission. Penn State, however, could not find any momentum early.

Wisconsin first got on the board 5:34 into the first period and never lost its lead.

The Badgers totaled 16 shots on goal in the first period, opposed to the Nittany Lions’ one.

Penn State allowed Wisconsin to set the tempo, as the Badgers finished the period with 29 total shots and the Nittany Lions only came away with five.

Penn State could never find a rhythm after its first-period breakdown, and it set the tone for the game in its entirety.

Wisconsin put on a scoring clinic

This matchup marks Penn State’s worst loss since losing to Minnesota 8-0 on October 3, 2014.

The Badgers scored at least one goal in each period, with three goals in both the first and third periods.

Three different Badgers scored multiple goals.

The Nittany Lions must certainly avoid a similar showing in the second game of the series, or else they’ll face another trip to the loss column.

Uncertainty at goalie

In a game where Penn State struggled defensively, coach Jeff Kampersal trusted junior Chantal Burke in goal.

The lopsided finish, however, raises questions on who should get the majority of the playing-time.

Burke and senior Jenna Brenneman have been competing for minutes since the beginning of the season, and there’s still no clear-cut starter after a weak defensive showing.