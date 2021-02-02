Women's Hockey, Union, head coach Jeff Kampersal
Head coach Jeff Kampersal walks out onto the ice to shake hands after the game against Union College at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Penn State tied Union College 1-1.

 Caitlin Lee

Another week of CHA action brought some more individual awards for a couple of Penn Staters.

Freshman goalie Josie Bothun won her second CHA Goalie of the Week award, while freshman forward Kiara Zanon won her second CHA Rookie of the Week award, the conference announced Monday. 

The Nittany Lions sit 9-1-2 on the season and are atop the conference with 20 conference points through 12 games.

