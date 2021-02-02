Another week of CHA action brought some more individual awards for a couple of Penn Staters.

Freshman goalie Josie Bothun won her second CHA Goalie of the Week award, while freshman forward Kiara Zanon won her second CHA Rookie of the Week award, the conference announced Monday.

.@PennStateWHKY and @RMUWHockey both had strong weekends, keeping them atop the CHA table. Bolstering their victories were players now being honored with our weekly awards! Congrats ladies!🔗https://t.co/e7yV6PBht7 pic.twitter.com/8H7JwjfiGD — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) February 1, 2021

The Nittany Lions sit 9-1-2 on the season and are atop the conference with 20 conference points through 12 games.

