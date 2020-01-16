Penn State has the opportunity to secure a winning record this weekend against a historically difficult foe.

The Nittany Lions (9-9-5) visit Mercyhurst (12-8-2) on Friday after an impressive sweep last weekend against Lindenwood.

Coach Jeff Kampersal has never beaten the Lakers during his tenure at Penn State, going 0-3-5 against the program since 2017.

Although Penn State has historically struggled against this in-state conference opponent, it has been playing well enough as of late to turn the tide in its favor.

Sparked by a midseason tournament win over Vermont, Penn State has flipped the script on its season.

Before its win over Vermont on Nov. 29, Penn State had a 3-7-4 record. In their past eight games, however, the Nittany Lions have achieved a 6-2 record.

“We’re happy that we’ve had a pretty good stretch since Thanksgiving, we’ve played a decent brand of hockey,” Kampersal said.

A strong point for Penn State this season has been the play of junior goaltender Chantal Burke, as she has shined in the starting position.

“She’s done a really good job with the opportunity she was provided. She stepped up,” Kampersal said of Burke.

Burke’s season record now sits at 9-5-3 on the season after picking up two wins against Lindenwood.

Mercyhurst and Penn State are pretty even when it comes to power play efficiency, with Mercyhurst having a slight advantage. The Lakers have converted 21 percent of their power play opportunities, while the Nittany Lions have converted on 18 percent.

Mercyhurst is scoring 3.3 goals per game on the season, while Penn State has totaled just 2.0 goals per game. In its past eight games, however, Penn State has scored 2.9 goals per game.

In its two games against Lindenwood, Penn State used quick strikes to get ahead and stay ahead.

The Nittany Lions never trailed in the series and all five of its goals in the series came in the first and second periods.

While defeating Mercyhurst has proven to be a tough task for the Nittany Lions in recent years, Kampersal and company have seemingly found their stride in recent games and a strong showing this weekend is possible.

Puck drop for Friday’s game is set for 3:05 p.m., followed by a 2:05 p.m. puck drop on Saturday.