As Penn State’s seniors come to the final stretch of their season, they’ve had to figure out how to cope with leaving the program.

Many have put their faith in the younger players to carry on the team’s culture.

“It's been really great to see where this program has gone in the past four years that I've been here,” Kate Rydland said. “And I know it will be successful when I leave too.”

Amada McLeod echoed that sentiment.

“This year, some players have been more vocal and alive,” McLeod said. “When you see them on the ice, they’re leading by example, and it’s great to see.”

The conclusion of their careers at Penn State for many of the seniors has caused them to reflect on when they first arrived at Penn State and how influential their time here has been on their lives.

“[Last] weekend mean[t] so much to me,” Abby Welch said. “It’s crazy to think I [was] playing my final games at Pegula. This place is truly something special. When I took a tour of campus I knew Penn State was the place I wanted to call my home.”

McLeod added that upon arriving at Penn State, she didn’t realize how impactful the culture is, saying “It really is contagious.”

The arrival of this weekend for others has caused them to reflect on their team, who the seniors all agreed they would miss very much.

“I’m going to miss the laughs and great times I had at practice, games, road trips and workouts,” Brooke Madsen said.

Katie McMillan said that senior weekend was very special to her and was grateful that her teammates played their best to give the seniors their second win over Mercyhurst.

“The girls really rallied around the team and the seniors especially,” McMillan said. “They really played for us [on Saturday], which meant a lot.”

Welch added that the bond she has made with her teammates here will last a lifetime.

“This weekend means so much to me and my team. I will miss playing with all of my amazing teammates,” Welch said.

Some of the seniors even went as far as to call the team they’ve come to know at Penn State family, making the end of their hockey careers a bittersweet moment as they go on to live in the world as adults but have to leave their Nittany Lion family behind.

“Teams are like families,” Rydland said. “You go through ups and downs and that's okay, I'll take that with me for the rest of my life. I've had some wonderful friendships here that I'll leave here.”

Welch and other seniors expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity they had to play at Penn State and the people they met along the way.

“We are so fortunate to represent such an amazing school and live what is a dream to have the opportunity to play Division I hockey,” Welch said. “It is so much about the journey that makes the destination so special. I have lived a dream that has come true and that I will take with me the rest of my life.”

Rydland added that the experience she has had at Penn State compared to nothing she has ever been a part of before.

“I'm going to miss playing at Pegula and just the whole Penn State experience,” Rydland said. “It was just wonderful, I'm really going to miss that.”

Rydland added that the loyal fans the team has had over the years was a large factor that made her Penn State experience so enjoyable.

In preparation for the senior class to part from its team and each other, many have made plans for their future careers, with hockey still being included.

McLeod plans to attend graduate school to pursue a masters in public policy. She said that although it is likely that she will not play competitive hockey again, she would like to coach to keep hockey in her life.

Welch also plans to attend graduate school to recieve a degree in teaching.

Rydland plans to join the corporate world and live up to the nickname “Corporate Kate” that her teammates have given her.

McMillan said that she plans to return to the world of hockey as soon as possible and hopes to find a career in the financial field.

Madsen plans to work in the accounting industry and will take the lessons she’s learned from Penn State with her as she starts her career.

“Enjoy every moment,” Madsen said. “Live in the present and never take a single moment for granted. Life is too short not to make the most out of every day we get.”

And while the senior class is dawning on the conclusion of their careers, McMillan said that there is still work to be done.

“It's bittersweet but it's not over yet,” McMillan said. “I'm excited for Buffalo … I wouldn't want to go with any other team.”