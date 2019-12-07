The future for Penn State is beginning to take shape.

Freshman defender Mallory Uihlein and freshman forward Mikayla Lantto both scored the first collegiate goals of their career in a 3-0 win over RIT on Friday night.

With what has been a mediocre season for the Nittany Lions thus far, a strong young presence helps bring hope for the future of the program.

“It’s hard to look ahead...,” Kampersal said. “But we do have good young players and we’re glad that those freshmen are here and doing a job for us.”

It has been a week full of accolades for Uihlein, who was awarded the CHA Rookie of the Month award on Thursday. For her, though, she tried to keep her mind on what was happening on the ice.

“Obviously that brings a lot of confidence but I just kind of put it behind me to not keep that in my head,” Uihlein said. “I’ll keep working to contribute to my team’s success.”

With her second period strike, Uihlein secured her first career goal and her eighth career point.

“Honestly I just saw the open ice and I saw a shooting lane. I just shot it and good things come to the puck,” Uihlein said.

Lantto’s first career goal came late in the first period and built momentum for the Nittany Lions, putting them up 1-0 over the Tigers.

“She’s been wanting to get that for a while now so we’re all super happy that she got there,” junior goaltender Chantal Burke said.

Aside from her potential to score, Lantto is known among teammates as a spark plug off of the ice.

“Mikayla brought a lot of energy to the locker room,” Uihlein said of her freshman peer.

Although Lantto hasn’t been much of an offensive factor on the stat sheet much this year for Penn State, Kampersal has high praise for the freshman.

“Mikayla, she’s just a worker… she comes to the rink everyday, works hard,” Kampersal said.

The Nittany Lions have a chance to get the sweep against RIT on Saturday and now have two wins in conference play.

The two goals from Lantto and Uihlein helped the team win, but also were impressive individual milestones that the two now share.

“For them, it’s awesome that they did that,” Kampersal said.