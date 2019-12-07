Tied up heading into the third period, Penn State’s game against RIT quickly turned into an offensive clinic in just four minutes of play.

The Nittany Lions scored five goals in the second period, three of them coming in a four-minute stretch at the beginning of the period.

“I don’t think there was a plan, it was just sort of a big change of pace where, like, I told the team after I thought they all played really well,” Kampersal said.

Senior forward Katie McMillan opened the scoring frenzy with a goal 1:06 into the final period of play. The goal was her fourth of the season.

Sophomore forward Anna Promersberger scored her first goal of the season with Penn State’s second goal of the third period to put the Nittany Lions ahead 3-1.

“They work really hard all year, and it’s nice for them to finally be rewarded for their efforts,” Kampersal said.

Junior forward Shea Nelson put the Nittany Lions ahead by even more with a goal just one minute after Promersberger’s strike. Nelson picked up her fourth goal of the season while also tallying two assists.

To cap the scoring, junior forward Natalie Heising found the back of the net twice in the span of two and a half minutes, scoring her fifth and sixth goals of the season.

“Natalie getting her goal on the power play yesterday and two today, hopefully that springboards her to get back to being a prolific scorer that she has been so far in her career,” Kampersal said.

In this series against RIT, Heising doubled her goal totals, going from three to six.

“Pucks started going in left and right so we were pretty happy about that,” Heising said.

Of the five goals scored in the third period, all were scored by forwards (Promersberger, McMillan, Nelson and Heising).

“We were all really happy,” Heising said. “One of our struggles is putting the puck in the net and getting that many goals is really big for our team and for our forwards.”

The six goals for Penn State in Saturday’s game are the most the team has scored in a single game this season.

The offensive explosion puts a cap on 2019 for Penn State, as the team heads into 2020 with a morale booster.

“We saw some things that we need to work on over break but I think the team needs [the break], and we’re really happy where we ended,” Heising said.