In its first conference game of 2020, Penn State picked up where it left off in CHA play in December.

Friday’s game ended in a victory over Lindenwood for the Nittany Lions, setting their overall record at 8-9-4 and landing the team in fourth place in the CHA.

The first period brought Penn State two power-play opportunities. Despite the man-up advantage in their favor, the Nittany Lions could not score.

The Nittany Lions outshot Lindenwood 16-1 in the first period. The barrage of shots led to a late goal with 1:37 left to play in the period scored by sophomore defender Izzy Heminger.

Penalties racked up in the second period for Penn State, as the team had three visits to the penalty box. However, one penalty taken by Lindenwood allowed the Nittany Lions to capitalize on the power play to make the score 2-0.

Sophomore defender Rene Gangarosa was able to find the back of the net to get her third goal of the season, giving Penn State a more comfortable lead over Lindenwood.

At 5:39 into the third period, the Lions scored to close the lead to 2-1. Penn State, however, was still able to secure the win despite the close scoring game.

Heminger’s goal

Heminger’s goal against Lindenwood was her third of the season.

Heminger’s first two goals came in a second series home game against RPI.

Heminger entered the season having only scored twice in her career.

Power play goals

Gangarosa’s goal counted for Penn State’s 13th power-play goal of the 2019-2020 season and second power-play goal of the new year.

The goal was also the team’s fourth power-play goal in seven total CHA games.

Penn State outshoots Lindenwood

Penn State outshot Lindenwood 34-11 in its first series game facing off.

The Nittany Lions landed 16 shots on net in the first period compared to the Lions’ one.

The shot gap closed in the second period, where Lindenwood had only seven shots on net, and Penn State had six shots.

Lindenwood could only land three shots on net in the third period, compared to Penn State’s 12 shots.