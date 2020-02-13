Penn State hasn’t been able to find offensive consistency lately.

The Nittany Lions (10-11-7) are set to travel to Rochester, New York, to take on RIT (9-16-3) on Friday after failing to pick up a win against Robert Morris this past weekend.

Coach Jeff Kampersal and company have just three regular season series left before the CHA Tournament begins.

The Nittany Lions is fourth in the CHA with 19 points in conference play, four points behind third-place Syracuse.

Penn State began 2020 on a tear but have since snapped back to reality with a 1-2-3 record since Jan. 17.

The Nittany Lions’ regression over the past few weeks could be attributed to the inability to do a crucial task in hockey — scoring goals.

Even though Penn State’s attack has been lackadaisical as of late, Kampersal doesn’t believe it’s for a lack of effort.

“It’s just execution. Hopefully players come out and work on little things like being ready to shoot and stopping on the net,” Kampersal said.

The Nittany Lions are scoring just 1.9 goals per game this season, opposed to their opponents’ 2.2 goals per game.

To find a solution to its scoring struggles, Penn State is looking back at its past successes.

“We’re probably overthinking it at this point trying to go through every single one of our goals, but most of them are with traffic in front,” Kampersal said.

Fresh off a series against the CHA’s top team in Robert Morris, the job doesn’t get any easier for Penn State on the offensive end this weekend.

The Tigers’ record doesn’t accurately represent their goalie’s abilities, as senior goalie Terra Lanteigne has been a keystone in RIT’s rotation.

“The goalies this weekend for RIT are really good… this weekend’s not going to be easy,” Kampersal said.

Lanteigne totaled 117 saves in the Tigers’ series against Syracuse this past weekend and was named CHA Goalie of the Week on Monday.

The first game of the series begins at 2 p.m. on Friday and is followed by the second game at noon on Saturday.

As Penn State enters the final stretch of the regular season, it knows that it must pick up its pace on the offensive end.

“We have had a lack of killer instinct,” Kampersal said.