Under head coach Jeff Kampersal, Penn State women’s hockey has entered the overtime phase a total of 28 times since the start of the 2017 season.

In Penn State’s fourth game of the 2020 season and second against Syracuse, it tied with the Orange 2-2 in overtime to mark the 29th under Kampersal and the first under new NCAA overtime rules in men’s and women’s hockey.

As of early this summer, the NCAA approved a new five minute 3-on-3 overtime rule followed by a three-person shootout in conference games and regular season tournaments, replacing the 5-on-5 overtime rule.

This new rule allows for less players on the ice and more back-and-forth play between teams during the overtime period, leaving Kampersal pleased with Penn State’s performance.

“I was really proud of the team today. I thought we started off strong, and then we got into penalty trouble which hurt us,” Kampsersal said. “So I thought in 5-on-5 we had a really good mojo speed, and then we regained that in the second and third period when most of the play was 5-on-5."

Junior forward Amy Dobson, who scored the game tying goal in the third period—her second of the season, explained the team came prepared for the new overtime format.

“I thought it was definitely a different look and exciting with the minimal skaters,” Dobson said. “We definitely practiced it a lot at practice, so it’s a different look than we have seen before and I don’t know if I prefer it or not yet, but we definitely came ready to play 3-on-3.”

During the first and second period of Sunday's game, the Nittany Lions were trailing 2-0 until freshman forward Carrie Brynes, along with Dobson knotted the game by scoring two goals in the third period to lead Penn State into the extra period.

Dobson knew the momentum was what the team needed and that overall the Nittany Lions were able to find connection during the game.

“It felt amazing to score the goal, my two linemates had some great plays keeping the puck in and Jess sliding that puck over to me was a great pass,” Dobson said. “Scoring the goal felt unreal especially for the team because we were definitely due. From there the momentum shifted in our favor, and we were pretty much in their zone for the remainder of the third period.”

Despite the Nittany Lions failing to turn a late comeback attempt into a win, Kampersal feels his team stayed composed following a lot of leadership.

“They stuck to it and got the two to tie, Kampersal said. “They had great chances in overtime and Syracuse did as well, so it’s just a really good CHA hockey game against two good teams battling each other,” Kampersal said.

Kampersal explained how freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun maintained her composure during the extra play for her first collegiate overtime.

“She played mentally tough,” Kampersal said. “In the first period with Syracuse being a physical group, they were crease bodying her a little bit, but she hung in there and battled and that’s pretty much all we want out of all of our players, but in particular our goaltender.”

Bothun totaled 23 saves when the squad had some breakdowns, including a breakaway to preserve the team a tie.

“She gives us a lot of confidence back there to be able to take chances on the other end,” Kampersal said.

