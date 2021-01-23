Penn State women’s hockey hosted a home game at Pegula Ice Arena for the first time since early December against Mercyhurst after having two away series and two games postponed last week due to the coronavirus.

The Nittany Lions moved to 7-1-1 on the season after defeating Mercyhurst 2-1.

In the first period, the Nittany Lions started off slower than usual by going into the second period scoreless, but out shot Mercyhurst 12-8.

During the middle period, the Nittany Lions had three penalties and none against them.

Junior defender Izzy Heminger got called for a five minute major and game misconduct for a major head contact injury, which forced her to leave the game.

Penn State was held scoreless entering the third period but freshman forward Olivia Wallin scored to put the Nittany Lions on board 1-0.

Shortly after, the Nittany Lions continued with their momentum as junior forward Amy Dobson scored on the power play. Dobson’s goal was assisted by freshman defender Lyndie Lobdell.

Mercyhurst responded quickly as senior defender Rachel Marmen scored the Lakers’ lone goal, but it was not enough as Penn State earned the victory.

Wallin gets the first goal of the game

Wallin scored 2:41 into the third period to give the Nittany Lions a lead against Mercyhurst from which it would not look back.

Wallin’s goal was assisted by Dobson and Lobdell for her first assist of the night.

The score was Wallin’s fourth goal of the season for the Nittany Lions.

Josie Bothun continues to make big saves

Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun continued to make huge key saves throughout the whole game to keep the Nittany Lions in the game.

Bothun had eight saves in the first period to keep the game scoreless.

In the second period, Bothun continued to shine as she had 13 saves while the game was still scoreless going into the third period.

To finish off the game, Bothun had 19 saves in the third period alone to preserve the Nittany Lions’ lead.

Mercyhurst doesn’t capitalize on power plays

While Mercyhurst was given five power plays during the game, they could not capitalize on any of them.

The Nittany Lions were only given two power plays but still managed to take advantage of their opportunities by scoring on one of them.

Penn State had a total of six penalties throughout the game while Mercyhurst had two.

