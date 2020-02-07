Both penalty boxes stayed warm on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State and Robert Morris combined for nine penalties in the Nittany Lions’ 3-1 loss to the Colonials.

The first half of the opening period wasn’t extraordinary, as both teams tallied one penalty apiece. Down the final stretch of the first period, however, was when things started taking a turn for the worst for the Nittany Lions.

“I thought we were starting off very strong in the first 10 minutes, up until we started taking penalties,” coach Jeff Kampersal said.

Penn State took little time to make its first trip to the penalty box. Freshman forward Rachel Weiss was called for tripping just two minutes into the affair against the CHA powerhouse in Robert Morris.

The Nittany Lions committed three penalties in the first period alone, causing 30 percent of the period to be played shorthanded for Kampersal.

“I think Mike Tyson said game plan goes out the window when you get punched in the mouth,” Kampersal said. “We started taking penalties and our game plan went out the window.”

Junior forward Shea Nelson had two penalties in the first, one for tripping and one for cross-checking.

Nelson’s first penalty led to a power-play goal from Robert Morris to put the Colonials up 1-0, and Penn State would never equalize.

Although most of the calls were easy to make for the referees, Kampersal believes that some of them were a bit rough.

“Some were soft calls. I thought there was other stuff going on in front of the net that they should have called,” Kampersal said.

Kampersal let the referees know that he didn’t always agree with them. After a second-period slashing penalty on senior forward Brooke Madsen, Kampersal directed a yell in disagreement to the referee who called the foul.

Coach Kampersal with an audible "Are you kidding me?" directed to one of the referees. Rare to see him visibly upset over a call. — Andrew Porterfield (@aporterfield7) February 8, 2020

The Nittany Lions are now averaging 4.0 penalties per game, opposed to their opponents’ 3.7.

According to Kampersal, Penn State’s inability to stay away from the box wasn’t for a lack of effort.

“We work plenty hard, but we don’t work smart,” Kampersal said.

The Nittany Lions have a shot at redemption on Saturday when the two teams face off for the fourth time this season at 2 p.m.

As Penn State looks for a series split against the Colonials on Saturday, it must eliminate avoidable mistakes. Robert Morris has 34 power-play goals on the season, good for best in the CHA.

“We just need to do better — we need to be warriors,” Kampersal said.