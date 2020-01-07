A pair of Nittany Lions are being recognized by the CHA conference.

The conference announced its award winners for the month of December on Tuesday, with junior forward Natalie Heising winning Player of the Month and junior goaltender Chantal Burke winning Goalie of the Month.

Heising totaled three goals over two games in December, one of the goals coming off the power play.

Burke allowed only two goals in Penn State’s sole December series against RIT and came away with a .943 save percentage.

Heising and Burke join freshman defender Mallory Uihlein, who won Freshman of the Month in November, as Penn State monthly award recipients for the 2019-20 season.