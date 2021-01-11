Penn State has made history.

Coach Jeff Kampersal's program has received its first ever national ranking Monday afternoon at No. 10 in the weekly USCHO.com Division 1 women’s hockey poll.

The Nittany Lions recently improved to 6-1-1, their best start in program history, this past weekend after having securing a road sweep against Robert Morris.

Penn State finally broke through in the top ten this week after receiving votes in the poll for the last three polls.

Penn State leads the CHA standings with 13 points, five points ahead of second-place Robert Morris.

The Nittany Lions will head to RIT for another road conference matchup Jan. 15-16.

